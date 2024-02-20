42-year-old wrestler who last wrestled for WWE nearly eight years ago talks about the possibility of an in-ring return

There are times when WWE Superstars are forced to quit wrestling at a young age due to injuries. Recently, a former champion spoke about his injuries and possibly returning to the squared circle.

In 2016, Ryback finished his contract and was released from WWE. The Big Guy spent years with the promotion and held the Intercontinental Championship for over 110 days before losing it to Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2015.

Later, he worked on the independent circuit for a while before going on a hiatus from in-ring competition. Speaking on Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about his injuries and addressed the possibility of an in-ring return:

"My right shoulder that needed to be replaced as I had no cartilage in the shoulder joint from negligent WWE doctors, injecting cortisone into it multiple times in a year and lying to me, that's been a much more difficult issue. I have massive scar tissue built up everywhere from my pec, my bicep, my tricep, my shoulder, my rear deltoid, and all the rhomboid and scapula region and trap region, in which if we could finish breaking up this scar tissue, which takes daily work."

He added:

"There's a possibility that I will be able to return to pro wrestling in some capacity and I'm remaining optimistic towards that goal." (From 0:45 to 1:20)

The Big Guy explained that he was able to regrow all five disks in his back after twenty stem cell procedures. However, it will be difficult to replace his right shoulder due to the former treatments he claims to have received during his time with WWE.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion once called out Goldberg for a retirement match

In 2022, Goldberg made his last appearance for the company when he lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. After defeating Brock Lesnar at the start of his second run, the former Universal Champion dominated for a while before leaving the promotion.

Last year, he made some comments regarding not receiving a proper retirement match from Vince McMahon. Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy called out the WWE Hall of Famer and challenged him to a retirement match:

"And what everybody's talking about is for the greatest, the greatest return of all time, this year. For when, finally, finally, 'The Big Guy' Ryback returns home and when I return home, I'm going to retire that piece of... Bill Goldberg once and for all," he said.

Earlier this year, Ryback called him out but got no response.

Do you want to see Ryback return to wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

