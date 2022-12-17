The late great Luke Harper (real-life Jon Huber) would have turned 43 on December 16. On the occasion of his birthday, former rival and colleague Dolph Ziggler paid tribute to the former Wyatt Family member on Twitter.

Huber, who was a part of The Wyatt Family, made a name in WWE by becoming an Intercontinental Champion and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. The Exalted One then moved to AEW, where he competed under the ring name Brodie Lee and was the leader of The Dark Order stable. He was also a TNT Champion in the promotion.

Harper had a notable feud against Dolph Ziggler in 2014-2015 when he joined The Authority and was assisted by Seth Rollins in winning the Intercontinental Title.

On The Exalted One's birthday, Dolph Ziggler remembered his former rival by sharing a photo of him and Lee on Twitter.

The Showoff's matches with Luke Harper were always entertaining to watch since they had incredible chemistry between them as rivals.

Luke Harper last made an appearance in WWE at Crown Jewel in 2019

The former TNT Champion made his WWE main roster debut with The Wyatt Family, a mysterious group led by Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan.

After The Wyatt Family disbanded, Harper and Rowan would reunite as The Bludgeon Brothers and win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. It would be his last championship reign in the company, as he was be released in December 2019.

Harper's last appearance in a WWE ring came at Crown Jewel 2019, where he competed in a 20-man Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for AJ Styles' United States Championship. He was in the final three, but an altercation between him and his former partner Rowan caused Harper to fall over the top rope, giving Humberto Carrillo the chance to win the match by eliminating Rowan.

Luke Harper left WWE in December 2019 and made his AEW debut as Brodie Lee, the leader of The Dark Order, in March 2020.

On December 26, 2020, the wrestling world went into mourning as Harper passed away. It was later revealed by his wife, Amanda Huber, that Huber was suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes