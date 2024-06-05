42-year WWE veteran adds another victory to record-setting number; teases massive change post-match

WWE's talent pool is one of the most talented and diverse it has been in several years and that is mainly due to up-and-comers mingling with the stalwarts of the industry on a daily basis. Notably, a 42-year-old superstar demonstrated why she was recognized as one of the most accomplished stars on the WWE roster. She also teased a change during her post-match celebrations.

Natalya entered the squared circle during the latest episode of NXT against Izzi Dame. Both superstars initially went toe-to-toe against each other, but Nattie ended up taking the win using a clever pinfall. As she exited the ring, she looked into a camera and made a statement.

"Enough is enough. Time for a change."

Before this, she registered losses against IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring tournament and against Kiana James on the latest episode of RAW. She also lost a major NXT Underground match against Lola Vice. Her win against Dame has now added to her tally which has already seen her become a part of the Guinness World Record for the most number of WWE wins for a female superstar.

Natalya was fuming after her loss on WWE RAW

The June 3, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW saw Natalya wrestle against the red brand’s debutant Kiana James. Despite this being her first main roster match, The One Percent emerged victorious against the former women’s champion.

After her defeat, Natalya could be seen fuming in the women’s locker room. She met Sonya Deville backstage, vented her anger, and said that she had had enough and would do something about her losses.

The veteran hinted at a heel turn or maybe even leaving the company in the near future.

Notably, Nattie holds six Guinness World Records as a female WWE Superstar.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for her and what the major change was that the star hinted at.

