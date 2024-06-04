Huge upset as 42-year-old veteran loses match on WWE RAW

The June 3, 2024, episode of WWE RAW saw a huge upset for a 42-year-old veteran. Notably, this was another loss for the former champion, who hasn’t been getting any victories for a long time. More importantly, she failed to overcome a young superstar.

Natalya has established herself as one of the strongest female wrestlers in the company. However, the two-time WWE Women’s Champion has been unable to get any wins in either NXT or RAW lately. This week, she lost to newly drafted superstar Kiana James.

The One Percent was to make her highly anticipated debut on the red brand after being promoted from the developmental territory. She got her big break against Natalya, who started strong but couldn’t finish the job, allowing James to walk away with the win.

The match's final moments saw Kiana James landing a solid 401K running facebuster onto Nattie and earning a pinfall. While this was a huge moment for the debutant, the veteran was very frustrated by this defeat. She made her agony visible even after the match as she left the WWE arena and walked backstage.

An irritated Natalya ran into Sonya Deville and told her she had had enough and would soon do something about it. This wasn’t the kind of attitude The Queen of Harts had displayed to her earlier losses. In fact, she applauded Lola Vice for winning an NXT Underground match against her.

Moreover, she did the same for IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. It would be interesting to see how the veteran proceeds now and whether she can get back to her winning ways.

