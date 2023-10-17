43-year-old former champion returning to in-ring competition in WWE after 8 years of absence would be "dangerous," says Natalya

Natalya recently opened up about the chances of seeing her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), return to in-ring competition in WWE.

Wilson signed with the Stamford-based company in 2006. Over the next nine years, the 43-year-old competed on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. However, the three-time Tag Team Champion was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2015 due to injury.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya addressed whether her husband could wrestle again. She claimed it would be " dangerous" to take another bump.

"He can't do anything that would require him to take a bump. So he can show little techniques, and TJ is like a wrestling savant. I think in the same way that Daniel Bryan did. He sees the industry in wrestling and everything, like he could ask him about a finish from a Bret Hart, match that's very obscure, he'll be able to tell you, he could tell you any single girl's move set. And he's just so gifted, and he's so good, but he just can't bump. And that’s the thing when you have an injury, like what TJ had, where it's a C1 injury, and not everybody's familiar with what a C1 injury is," she said.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion added:

"But it is where TJ broke his neck was at the base of his brain. So it's where like the brain and the spinal cord meet. So it's a very, very vulnerable area. And the actual medical term for that injury is called The Hangman fracture. So when people say, Oh, TJ, you know, we want to see you get back in the ring. And they see that he is very healthy, and he is in very great shape. Because he had a C1 injury with a C1 C2 fusion, he just can't take a bump. And he has to be very careful. So he can't ever come back to wrestling. I mean, he can do stuff, you know, he can do stuff, but he can't take a bump. It would be really dangerous." (H/T InsideTheRopes)

TJ Wilson is currently a WWE producer

Despite retiring from in-ring competition, TJ Wilson continued to work for WWE. The 43-year-old transitioned from a competitor into a backstage producer.

In an interview with McGuire On Wrestling earlier this year, Wilson was asked if he would return to the ring. The former WWE Tag Team Champion claimed it was not in the cards.

"Yeah. It's so funny, I answer this all the time and then people don't believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people." (H/T WrestlingInc)

