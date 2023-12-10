43-year-old major superstar squaring off against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is good TV, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Randy Orton facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is good TV.

After nearly a year and a half of absence due to injury, The Viper returned to the Stamford-based company last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. He later signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown after being promised a shot at The Bloodline by the brand's General Manager, Nick Aldis. Orton then told Paul Heyman to inform Roman Reigns that "Daddy is back."

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno disclosed that he believes Orton facing The Tribal Chief would be good TV.

"Punk versus Rollins is fine. It's fine. And Orton versus Roman is good TV. So, they're in a good spot right now," he said. [0:51 - 1:00]

37-year-old major WWE Superstar secretly wants to get revenge on Randy Orton after receiving unexpected RKO, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Randy Orton should face Roman Reigns before retiring from WWE, believes Disco Inferno

On a previous episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed the booking of Randy Orton following his return to the ring.

The wrestling veteran revealed that he would book The Viper against Roman Reigns since he is one of the top superstars the latter never faced in his Tribal Chief era. He also pointed out that the match should happen before Orton retires from wrestling.

"I would book him against Roman. Like, Roman needs big names. And, you know, right now Randy Orton is one of the bigger names he hasn't had a match against [in The Tribal Chief era]. You know, if Orton... the time is ticking on his career, you need to get that done, you know, like ASAP," he said.

Randy Orton needs to start a feud with rising WWE Superstar, says Hall of Famer. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.