43-year-old WWE legend challenges Sasha Banks to a huge match; possible retirement?

Sasha Banks' reported WWE exit has led to much speculation about her future in professional wrestling. Among so many possibilities this year, could The Legit Boss face the legendary Mickie James?

While Banks is seemingly NJPW bound as of this writing, rumors also suggest that an AEW move might be on the horizon. James is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar recently replied to the following tweet from Banks with a huge challenge:

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting. When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting. https://t.co/pR5xkBapXh

The veteran's career could be on the line if the two were to fight in a singles match soon. After all, it was announced last year that James would retire the next time she loses a bout ("The Last Rodeo").

Back in May 2022, the 43-year-old gave her interesting take on Banks and Naomi's Monday Night RAW walkout. You can read more about it here.

Sasha Banks and Mickie James' WWE history

Mickie James and Sasha Banks have gone one-on-one in WWE before. As seen above, they crossed paths back in early 2019.

Both women were in the same bouts more than 80 times throughout their careers. However, James and Banks are yet to have a singles contest on television.

The IMPACT Wrestling star also expressed interest in facing The Legit Boss multiple times last year. On a recent episode of GAW TV from December 2022, James stated:

"I'd like to kick Sasha's a** one good time."

Months before that, she tweeted out a teaser for the dream match:

In early 2022, Banks responded to a fan who felt "it's a shame" we never got a televised encounter between just her and James. The 30-year-old guaranteed that it would take place at some point.

Perhaps 2023 is when the one-on-one clash finally happens on a big show, given all the hints and teasers we've noticed thus far.

Should Sasha Banks retire Mickie James, in your opinion? Sound off in the comments section below.

