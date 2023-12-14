Roman Reigns has a new threat to his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run on SmackDown. Not too long ago, Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about The Tribal Chief's future.

Things have changed in the main event scene with the recent return of Randy Orton, who is now a part of the SmackDown roster. The Viper has his sights set on Reigns' Bloodline faction.

On Busted Open, Mark Henry highlighted what Orton could do after signing with the blue brand:

"To put Randy Orton [in a position to] beat Roman Reigns, I don't see that being far-fetched. I really don't."

Henry added:

"He's the only guy that I can see actually beating Roman Reigns, with his [championship] pedigree."

Orton is a 14-time world champion in WWE, having also won other titles throughout his career.

Monday Night RAW star Cody Rhodes is a serious candidate to dethrone Reigns as well. However, compared to Rhodes, Orton's credibility as a former world champion and challenger is far superior.

"It would take an act of God to put somebody over Roman Reigns other than Cody Rhodes." Mark Henry continued, "But if anybody could, and I get ridiculed for it, it's Randy Orton."

Should Randy Orton fight Roman Reigns in WWE next year?

Although Roman Reigns has defeated many top WWE stars as the villainous Tribal Chief character, he and Randy Orton have not had a televised singles match since 2015.

With 2023 almost over, Mark Henry mentioned that the two men could face each other in exciting contests next year:

"Even if he [Orton] doesn't win, imagine how great a match that Randy and Roman can have with the buildup. It could be serious. Randy could lose, and then after WrestleMania [40], they do it again."

Henry continued:

"I'm gonna get my popcorn and M&M's ready, and I'm gonna sit right in front of the TV every time you put Roman Reigns and Randy Orton together because I just know it's gonna be spectacular."

It should be interesting to see what happens when The Tribal Chief and The Viper have a confrontation on WWE SmackDown.

