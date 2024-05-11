43-year-old WWE star responds to Triple H's heartfelt message for her following SmackDown

Ahead of last night's episode of SmackDown, Triple H took to his official X/Twitter handle to send a message to the blue brand's newest member. She has since responded to WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Alicia Taylor became SmackDown's ring announcer earlier this week, following a fond farewell from NXT. She made her debut on the show last night, seamlessly transitioning over to the main roster. To be fair, it's always positive when your boss says he's thrilled to be working together with you.

Responding to Triple H's heartfelt message by quote-tweeting it, Taylor claimed that it meant a lot to her. She even thanked The Game:

"This means a lot … Thank you @TripleH," tweeted Alicia Taylor.

Expand Tweet

While Alicia Taylor is now on the blue brand, Mike Rome has been shifted to NXT. Samantha Irvin remains the ring announcer for Monday Night RAW, which is also where her fiancé Ricochet wrestles.

Alicia Taylor mentioned Triple H in a backstage interview after WWE SmackDown

Before responding to him on X/Twitter, Alicia Taylor namedropped Triple H during an interview with Byron Saxton following SmackDown. She's been pretty close with him and Shawn Michaels throughout her time as NXT's ring announcer, which began in April 2019.

"NXT is such a special place, and like you said, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, I've always been really close to Triple H, and both of them, you know, Shawn and HBK, he's done a great job of taking over NXT and helping it grow what it is today, and it's just all really special," Alicia Taylor said.

Taylor then spoke about how she enjoyed last night's episode of SmackDown. The ring announcer stated how impressive Jade Cargill looks in person and mentioned that she loves a good Randy Orton match, following his main event win over AJ Styles in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback