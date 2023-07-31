43-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to heartfelt birthday message from Natalya

A 43-year-old WWE Superstar has reacted to Natalya's heartfelt birthday message.

Natalya battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, and it did not go well for the veteran. Ripley defeated the 41-year-old with ease and then beat her again in a rematch on RAW. The veteran put up a much better fight on the July 3rd edition of the red brand, but she was still no match for Rhea Ripley.

Dolph Ziggler celebrated his 43rd birthday on July 27th, and the former Divas Champion sent him a heartfelt message. She noted that Ziggler was always a true friend to her in her birthday message.

"Always a true friend to me, happy birthday," she tweeted.

Dolph Ziggler reacted to Natalya's birthday message earlier today and said that she was the best.

"The best!!!!!…and me 👑👑," he tweeted.

WWE RAW star Natalya claims she is still one of the best wrestlers on the planet

Natalya's confidence was not shaken after her loss to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley demolished the veteran at Night of Champions and defeated her in less than two minutes. She put up a much better fight in her rematch on RAW and claimed that she proved that she can still hang with the best in the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said that she proved that she is still one of the best wrestlers in the world in her loss to Rhea Ripley on the July 3rd episode of WWE RAW.

"I went from going into the match like, 'Okay I can do this, I think I can do this,' because like I said – and I'm being open and honest about my confidence being rocked since Night of Champions – I just felt at a low point. I went into that match on Monday with unsteady confidence, and I came out of it like, 'Yes, I am one of the best woman wrestlers on the planet and I can still hang at this level'," said Natalya. [From 00:25 - 00:49]

Ripley currently does not have a title defense scheduled for WWE SummerSlam but has recently made enemies out of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if the Women's World Championship is defended at the premium live event on August 5th.

