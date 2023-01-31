45-year-old current WWE Superstar claims that he "really enjoyed" watching the 2023 Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania 39 is officially here now that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is in the books. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley punched their tickets to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles by winning the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches respectively.

Liv Morgan and Gunther also had some very impressive showings in their Royal Rumble matches. The Intercontinental Champion entered the men's match first and lasted until the end before The American Nightmare sent him over the top rope to win the Rumble.

Rhea Ripley was also the #1 entrant and lasted over an hour before eliminating Liv Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble. Liv Morgan was entrant #2 and lasted over an hour to set a record with The Eradicator.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus took to Twitter earlier today and poked fun at his appearance in the men's Royal Rumble match. The 45-year-old shared several images of himself resting during the match as superstars fought each other all around him:

"Really enjoyed watching the Rumble this year.. #worksmarter #craftyfox 🦊", tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus wants to face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 39

Sheamus and Gunther had two fantastic matches in 2022 and the fans want to see more.

The Ring General and the Celtic Warrior had an epic showdown at Clash at the Castle for the Intercontinental Championship. It was regarded as one of the best matches of the year and many fans are hoping to see the match again in 2023.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sheamus stated that one of his goals this year is to finish his trilogy with Gunther and capture the Intercontinental Championship:

"All that's been on my mind for the last couple of years is that championship right there. I've already gone toe-to-toe with Gunther twice. My goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time, end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first-ever ultimate WWE Grand Slam champion."

WWE @WWE



What a breakout year it has been for the Intercontinental Champion. And how about those banger after bangers from Sheamy?!



#WWERaw Many consider @WWESheamus vs. @Gunther_AUT from Clash at the Castle to be the 2022 Match of the Year!What a breakout year it has been for the Intercontinental Champion. And how about those banger after bangers from Sheamy?! Many consider @WWESheamus vs. @Gunther_AUT from Clash at the Castle to be the 2022 Match of the Year!What a breakout year it has been for the Intercontinental Champion. And how about those banger after bangers from Sheamy?!#WWERaw https://t.co/jLKuQvjrLu

Sheamus had one of the best years of his career in 2022 and it will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for him in 2023. The former WWE Champion has proven that he still has a connection with the crowd and will hopefully get a chance to have a WrestleMania moment in April.

Would you like to see Gunther versus Sheamus III at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes