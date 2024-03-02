45-year-old WWE star claims former champions "cheated" to steal a win over him and Braun Strowman

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been out of action since May 2023. Based on the updates he provided of late, Strowman is expected back in wrestling capacity soon.

Throughout his career in the pro-wrestling juggernaut, the former Wyatt Family member had many tag team partners. Ranging from the late Bray Wyatt and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, to most recently, Ricochet.

Perhaps the strangest pairing was him and current RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce. The latter took to X earlier today to clarify their loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander during the ThunderDome Era in March 2021:

"They cheated," wrote Adam Pearce.

A WrestleMania XL comeback has not yet been ruled out. However, despite his recent positive updates, Strowman may not fit into a storyline this close to the Showcase of Immortals. Nevertheless, suffice it to say that one can expect him back on WWE television shortly.

Braun Strowman tips his hat to Chad Gable and expects the WWE star to become World Heavyweight Champion

One of the things that has annoyed WWE fans this week is the company's tease of a showdown in the near future between "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

This is owing to a few other names who they feel are more suited to receive the honor of not only challenging The Ring General on The Grandest Stage but even dethroning him.

One of the wrestlers thrown into the mix is Chad Gable. He is cited as the most deserving of the bunch, up there with former WWE Champion Sheamus.

Braun Strowman told Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta that he feels the leader of Alpha Academy has the potential to rise up the ranks and become the World Heavyweight Champion of Monday Night RAW:

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it."

On Instagram, The Monster Among All Monsters recently shared a video of him getting "electrical stimulation" and claimed that he is "coming" back to the ring sooner rather than later.

