46-year-old retired legend responds to challenge from former WWE Superstar Mickie James

A 46-year-old legend has responded to a challenge issued by former WWE Superstar Mickie James.

Gail Kim is a retired professional wrestler and an inductee to IMPACT Wrestling's Hall of Fame. She spent some time in WWE early in her career but is most known for her time in Impact Zone. Gail last wrestled in 2019 in a loss to Tessa Blanchard at the Rebellion event. The veteran now works as a producer for the promotion.

Recently, the company's official Twitter account posted the highlights from a match between Mickie and Gail on the December 29, 2011, edition of IMPACT. James retweeted the tweet and suggested to Gail Kim that they have a rematch.

"Hi @gailkimITSME… let’s run it back mkay. ♥️," she tweeted.

Gail responded by saying "hi," and Mickie hilariously took that to mean that there might be a chance for a rematch. Kim then added that there always is a chance in professional wrestling.

"Isn’t there always a chance in wrestling?" tweeted Gail Kim.

Former WWE star Mercedes Moné pokes fun at Mickie James

Former superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) recently poked fun at Mickie James and vowed to send her back to the rodeo.

Sasha Banks exited the company last year and has signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The 31-year-old recently battled AEW star Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence 2023. The two stars clashed for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship, and Nightingale emerged victorious.

Speaking at "Planet Comicon" in Kansas City earlier this year, Mercedes stated that she would love to face Mickie James so she can retire her and send her back to the rodeo.

"I definitely believe in 2023 that I can definitely make that dream come true. I definitely would love to face Mickie James and retire her a**; send her back to that rodeo and ride that horse. Bye Mickie," siad Mercedes Moné. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Mickie is a legend in the professional wrestling industry that likely will not get to finish her career in WWE. Only time will tell if James will get to have any more dream matches before her time in the ring is over.

Which wrestlers outside of WWE would you like to see Mickie have a match against? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes