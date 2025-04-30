46-year-old star accused of asking other wrestlers to leave WWE after his controversial departure

A top star has been accused of wanting to see WWE fail following his exit from the promotion in 2014. Seth Rollins claimed that CM Punk asked other stars to leave the company after he left on the Road to WrestleMania XXX.

Ad

Punk immediately left World Wrestling Entertainment after his Royal Rumble 2014 appearance. Over the next several years, the 46-year-old star took shots at the promotion in interviews. He finally made his return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

As per Seth Rollins, Punk wanted WWE to fail following his departure in 2014. The star left controversially due to dissatisfaction with his creative direction in the company. He allegedly asked other stars to leave the company. Here's what he said on ESPN:

Ad

Trending

"I look at WWE as my family, it's been my dream since I was a little kid since I got here. It's given me everything I have, my house, my wife, my baby, all of that is through this business and through this company. I've able to provide for my family, allow them to have good lives that they wouldn't have, and I have this guy here, who was a friend, betrayed me, and then tried to take away all that stuff. He would have loved it if this company failed and all of us were out of a job. He asked specific friends to leave the company because of the way it treated him, the way he felt about that, and I mean that's to me, that's like sacrilege man." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

Ad

Seth Rollins put CM Punk down at WWE WrestleMania 41

Punk and Rollins' heated rivalry culminated in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41, with Roman Reigns also involved in the feud, turning it into a Triple Threat match.

In the end, Rollins defeated his two arch-rivals with the help of The Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The duo later brought in Bron Breakker, and fans are quite excited to see this new stable flourish on the RAW roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More