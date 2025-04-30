  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • 46-year-old star accused of asking other wrestlers to leave WWE after his controversial departure

46-year-old star accused of asking other wrestlers to leave WWE after his controversial departure

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 30, 2025 04:04 GMT
The WWE HQ (via WWE
The WWE HQ (via WWE's YouTube)

A top star has been accused of wanting to see WWE fail following his exit from the promotion in 2014. Seth Rollins claimed that CM Punk asked other stars to leave the company after he left on the Road to WrestleMania XXX.

Ad

Punk immediately left World Wrestling Entertainment after his Royal Rumble 2014 appearance. Over the next several years, the 46-year-old star took shots at the promotion in interviews. He finally made his return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

As per Seth Rollins, Punk wanted WWE to fail following his departure in 2014. The star left controversially due to dissatisfaction with his creative direction in the company. He allegedly asked other stars to leave the company. Here's what he said on ESPN:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I look at WWE as my family, it's been my dream since I was a little kid since I got here. It's given me everything I have, my house, my wife, my baby, all of that is through this business and through this company. I've able to provide for my family, allow them to have good lives that they wouldn't have, and I have this guy here, who was a friend, betrayed me, and then tried to take away all that stuff. He would have loved it if this company failed and all of us were out of a job. He asked specific friends to leave the company because of the way it treated him, the way he felt about that, and I mean that's to me, that's like sacrilege man." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Ad

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

youtube-cover
Ad

Seth Rollins put CM Punk down at WWE WrestleMania 41

Punk and Rollins' heated rivalry culminated in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41, with Roman Reigns also involved in the feud, turning it into a Triple Threat match.

youtube-cover

In the end, Rollins defeated his two arch-rivals with the help of The Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The duo later brought in Bron Breakker, and fans are quite excited to see this new stable flourish on the RAW roster.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications