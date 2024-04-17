47-year-old who last competed for WWE 31 months ago hails Seth Rollins as the "MVP" of wrestling

Seth "Freakin" Rollins appears to be taking a well-deserved few days off after the remarkable work he put in at WWE WrestleMania a week ago and for the past year as the company's World Heavyweight Champion.

He capped off his latest run by competing in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One against industry legends The Rock and Roman Reigns before dropping the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre when the two kicked off Night Two. Former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish hailed Rollins as the "MVP" of not only the sports entertainment giant but the entire professional wrestling industry.

Bobby Fish is currently signed to Major League Wrestling but is best known for his tenure in WWE as a member of The Undisputed Era in NXT. Taking to Instagram, he gave a shoutout to Seth Rollins:

"It is simply my opinion, but where better than here (my IG) is that voice heard? Maybe the only place.. and if you don’t want to hear my opinion you shan’t be reading this. Anywho, this guy here @wwerollins hands down right now, 'The Best in the FREAKIN World!' Our sport’s MVP!"

Check out his Instagram post below:

After retaining the belt against Drew McIntyre on multiple occasions throughout his reign, Seth Rollins was finally defeated by The Scottish Warrior on the grand stage. However, the latter's victory celebration was cut short by Damian Priest, who successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Rock shares the exact same sentiment as former WWE star Bobby Fish about Seth "Freakin" Rollins

The Rock competed at the Show of Shows against Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One. The two men fought tooth and nail before The Final Boss managed to score a pinfall over Seth's tag team partner, Cody Rhodes, to end the night with a win for The Bloodline.

Taking to social media this week, Dwayne Johnson broke character to call Seth Rollins the "MVP of WrestleMania," adding that it was an honor to wrestle the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion:

"And also congratulations to who I feel is the MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend. Seth Rollins. Seth Freakin' Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three, what an honor it was to break records. Now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania."

A date for Seth's return is unclear as of this writing. The world title scene on the flagship show appears to be crowded with some fresh faces amidst Rollins' absence.

