Drew McIntyre claims he wants to humiliate fellow WWE Superstar

Drew McIntyre is not the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and he is angry about it. The veteran star has just provided a disturbing sneak peek at his next victim in the squared circle.

The Scottish Psychopath kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania 40 by defeating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, bragging in the face of guest commentator CM Punk led to a beatdown, and then Damian Priest cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase to become the new champion. McIntyre gave a show of respect to The Visionary on the RAW After WrestleMania, but then took shots at The Second City Saint and The Archer of Infamy.

McIntyre failed to become the new #1 contender to the Judgment Day champion, losing a Fatal Four-Way that included Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and the winner, Main Event Jey. He took to X today and revealed that he is studying footage of Priest to humiliate him.

"Time for tape study: Where can I hurt him? Weak spots? What's his hand speed like? I want to humiliate...Damian Priest," Drew McIntyre wrote.

WWE has not announced when Jey vs. Priest will take place, but this will not be their first bout. The veteran grapplers have worked around eight matches together since January 2023, usually going at it in tag team action. Their first singles bout came on October 23, as Priest won the 12-minute RAW main event that night.

Drew McIntyre's reported WWE contract situation coming out of WrestleMania

The WWE future of Drew McIntyre has been up in the air for several months as it was revealed that his contract was coming up but would be extended through WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior's brief World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania led many to speculate on Drew signing a new contract. However, a new Fightful Select report notes that McIntyre is telling people close to him that he still has not re-signed with the company.

He was facing potential free agency before WrestleMania, but he had the original deal automatically extended through the big event, due to injury time and inactivity time. McIntyre's current contract is said to be good "within the next few months," according to sources.

At least one wrestling legend thinks McIntyre is a WWE lifer who will never leave Triple H. In the past, Drew has expressed interest in staying with WWE. With that said, sources report that the ICW Hall of Famer is confident that he can succeed in any other promotion.

