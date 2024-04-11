Unfortunate update on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status

Latest details have emerged regarding Drew McIntyre and his contract status with WWE. The Scottish Warrior claimed the World Heavyweight Championship for a few moments at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to kick off Night Two of The Show of Shows on Sunday. However, he became distracted by CM Punk, and the former AEW Champion bashed him over the head with his cast. Damian Priest quickly capitalized on the attack and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre still has not signed a new deal with WWE. The report noted that this has become common with the new regime and the promotion plans on retaining. However, the fact remains that he has not inked a new deal with the promotion following WWE WrestleMania XL. McIntyre's deal was set to be up following The Showcase of The Immortals, but the deal was extended due to his participation at WrestleMania.

The former champion's deal is set to be up within the next few months, and McIntyre has previously expressed his intention to continue with the Stamford-based promotion. The report also stated that the RAW star has the confidence in himself to be successful elsewhere if a deal isn't finalized.

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Psychopath is currently embroiled in a heated feud with CM Punk. The Second City Saint once again proved to be McIntyre's nemesis this past week on RAW as he cost the latter a potential victory in the Fatal Four Way Match for the number one contender spot for Damien Priest's World Heavyweight Title.

Bill Apter believes Drew McIntyre "would be dangerous" in AEW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently noted that Drew McIntyre would be a huge addition to All Elite Wrestling, but he doesn't envision the veteran leaving WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter claimed that he doesn't believe McIntyre will be exiting WWE.

"I don't think Drew McIntyre is going anywhere in my opinion. I think WWE values him so much; he would be dangerous in the hands of AEW. First of all, I don't know if he can go by the name Drew McIntyre; he is Drew Galloway. Sometimes name recognition is very important. You know that Edge is doing good in AEW as The Rated R Superstar, but they can't call him Edge. So, I don't know how many of his old fans even know that he is really there," said Apter. [From 07:36 onwards]

McIntyre has kept his rivalry with CM Punk alive as the WWE star recovers from a torn triceps suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for The Chosen One moving forward.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre will re-sign with WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion