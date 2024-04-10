Damian Priest shares emotional reaction to becoming World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania

Damian Priest has shared his emotions after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract this past Sunday during Night Two of WWE WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania but his title reign was short-lived. The Scottish Warrior's obsession with CM Punk cost him dearly, as the controversial star tripped him up on the announce table. Punk bashed him over the head with his cast and Damian Priest then took the opportunity to cash in to become the new champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Damian Priest watched back his Money in the Bank cash in for the first time. The Judgment Day member said he was waiting for the perfect opportunity and it doesn't get better than WrestleMania.

"I've been saying that I've wanted the perfect opportunity, timing, the moment, all of it had to be perfect. And, WrestleMania? I mean, it can't get any more perfect than that, so this was the time," said Damian Priest.

Sam Roberts asked Damian Priest to describe his feelings after winning the title and celebrating with The Judgment Day on the entrance ramp. Priest said he was emotional and it was everything he hoped it would be.

"It was like a ball of emotions. I mean, it's everything. Everything I wanted. I was hyped, happy, and proud," he said.

Damian Priest on being compared to WWE Hall of Famer

World Heavyweight Champion has discussed his admiration for Scott Hall and is happy some fans can see the similarities between their characters.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Archer of Infamy noted that Razor Ramon was an inspiration to him. He added that The Bad Guy had a huge influence on his character work as a WWE Superstar. Priest also revealed that he was lucky enough to receive Ramon's permission to use the Razor's Edge.

"I use the Razor's Edge, which I was lucky enough to ask him permission to use and he blessed me with it, yeah." [From 0:50 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jey Uso defeated Ricochet, Ivar, and Drew McIntyre in the main event of this week's edition of WWE RAW to become the number-one contender. CM Punk interfered and tripped up Drew McIntyre as he was going for a Claymore, allowing Jey to emerge victorious.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you enjoy Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash in? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion