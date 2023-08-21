47-year-old legend wrestles at WWE event for the first time in 17 years; loses two-on-one handicap match

WWE Live Events are often full of memorable moments and events. This week's Supershow was no different as Trish Stratus wrestled in her first house show match in nearly 17 years.

The company hosted the live event of the week on Saturday, August 19. The show emanated from the Candian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and featured multiple title matches aside from the Street Fight between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Being from Canada, Trish Stratus also made her presence felt in front of her home crowd. The 47-year-old legend teamed up with Zoey Stark to take on Becky Lynch in a two-on-one handicap match. This was also the Hall of Famer's first house show match in nearly 17 years, with the last one coming back in 2006 against Lita. However, she was unable to secure the victory on her return despite having the numbers advantage.

Expand Tweet

Check out the complete results and highlights of the WWE Supershow by clicking here.

Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback

Trish Stratus has been embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch ever since turning on the latter a few months back. The two have faced off twice in the past, with Zoey Stark making her presence felt on both occasions. While the rising star was able to assist the Hall of Famer at Night of Champions, the latest match between Stratus and Lynch on last week's RAW ended in a double DQ.

The two women will now collide in a Steel Cage match, which was set to keep Zoey Stark away. The bout will take place at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Payback.

Expand Tweet

Trish Stratus' recent run with the company has been a major hit among fans. The Hall of Famer has done an excellent job in establishing Zoey Stark and is likely to take time off after her match against Becky Lynch at Payback.

Do you think Trish Stratus will wrestle further after Payback? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here