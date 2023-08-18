Trish Stratus set to face her current opponent in unique match at major WWE show – Reports

According to the latest reports, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will face her current adversary for the third time at WWE Payback 2023 in a unique match-up.

The 47-year-old legend has been involved in an aggressive feud with Becky Lynch ever since she backstabbed the latter and cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

First, the two women collided at Night of Champions 2023, which saw rising star Zoey Stark assist the Hall of Famer to pick up a victory over The Man. Their full cooked feud culminated in a second match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, the bout spilled into the crowd and resulted in a no-contest due to a double count by Lynch and Stratus. In the closing moments, as The Man and the 47-year-old legend took the action backstage, Zoey Stark interfered to put down Lynch.

WWE Official Adam Pearce was furious with Stark's involvement in the match, and hence announced that Lynch and Stratus would go one-on-one in a Steel Cage match. But Pearce did not declare when the two former women's champions would be locked inside the cage.

Wrestle Features on Twitter reported that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Steel Cage) has been announced for Payback next month.

Vince Russo on match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared that, among several other matches on this week's RAW, the Stamford-based promotion did not advertise the top bout between Big Time Becks and the Hall of Famer.

As mentioned earlier, Lynch vs. Stratus ended in a double-countout which was a massive shock for Russo. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former writer said that WWE intentionally no-sold the bout, despite being one of the top contests on the card.

"Throughout the show, they didn't promote this match at all. When Trish came down the aisle, I had forgotten all about this match. For whatever reason, they no-sold this match. This should have been a huge part of the show," Russo said.

It will be exciting to see Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch locked in a steel cage to end their saga at Payback 2023 on September 2.

Do you think The Man will pick up a win over the WWE Hall of Famer? Sound off in the comments section below.