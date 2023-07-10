49-year-old legend achieves major accomplishment at WWE show

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned on last week's episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. The 49-year-old competed against former NXT star Grayson Waller on the Friday Night Show and became the longest-tenured wrestler to be at the MSG.

The Rated-R Superstar made his way back to the ring in 56 days since his last match against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles during the semifinals of the World Heavyweight Title Tournament.

Upon his comeback, Edge was invited to the Grayson Waller Effect show. However, the host fired insults at the WWE Hall of Famer, to which the latter challenged the Australian star for his SmackDown debut match. Followed by a tough battle and efforts, Edge picked up the victory over Grayson Waller.

Recently PWI's Brian Solomon reported that Edge became the seventh wrestler to compete at Madison Square Garden in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s), with a career dating back to 1998.

Before Edge, the first six wrestlers were Kola Kwariani (20s-50s), Ray Stevens (50s-80s), Arnold Skaaland (50s-80s), Bob Backlund (70s-00s), Hulk Hogan (70s-00s) and Roddy Piper (70s-00s).

Brian R. Solomon @BrianRSolomon Edge was the longest-tenured wrestler to compete last night at MSG, with a career there dating back to 1998. He’s the 7th wrestler to compete at MSG in four different decades (including all incarnations of the building.) Edge was the longest-tenured wrestler to compete last night at MSG, with a career there dating back to 1998. He’s the 7th wrestler to compete at MSG in four different decades (including all incarnations of the building.)

WWE fans bashed Edge for not putting over Grayson Waller on SmackDown

The 49-year-old legend had an elongated career before he retired in 2011. Even though he has not won any championship since the 2020 Royal Rumble return, his records are unbelievable.

Apart from being a multi-time world champion, Edge has also been a two-time Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner, with being a five-time Intercontinental Champion and 14-time tag team champion in WWE.

Hence, when the Hall of Famer defeated Grayson Waller on SmackDown, fans were disappointed and wished that Edge should have put over the upcoming talent.

It is being reported that the former NXT star will be set up against John Cena or The Rated-R Superstar at SummerSlam 2023.

