49-year-old WWE Superstar wants Paul Heyman or current AEW star to induct him into the Hall of Fame

WWE Superstar MVP wants either Paul Heyman or a current AEW star to induct him into the Hall of Fame when the time comes.

MVP is considered to be a great wrestling mind and an impeccable promo. He also has one of the longest United States Championship reigns, with a cumulative total of 419 days with the belt. His success in the ring has made him a legend in the business. Considering the 49-year-old star is nearing the end of his career, talks of his Hall of Fame induction are doing the rounds among the fans.

MVP recently appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show's Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked about his Hall of Fame induction. MVP stated that he would want either Paul Heyman or Matt Hardy to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

"Paul Heyman inducts me [into the WWE Hall of Fame]. [If Heyman is unavailable], Matt Hardy." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Paul Heyman explained the origins of Roman Reigns' catchphrase

It's been three years since Paul Heyman aligned himself with Roman Reigns, and the duo has achieved greatness. Reigns has been Universal Champion for 1000 days in a title and is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. One of the defining moments of his reign has been his iconic catchphrase, "Acknowledge Me."

Speaking on the Tetragrammaton podcast, Paul Heyman revealed that they stumbled upon the catchphrase accidentally.

"The 'Acknowledged Me' was a stumble," Heyman said. "We were trying to figure out, you know, what does he really want? His first storyline as champion was with his cousin, Jey, Roman had said, 'Well, you know what I really want from Jey? I don't want his love, I have that. I don't want his admiration. I don't even want his obedience. I'll take that from him. You know what I need? I'm The Head of the Table. I am The Tribal Chief. I need him to acknowledge me.'"

He added that the phrase was a declarative statement and that it gave them chills.

"The moment he said it, we all got chills because we knew this is bigger than this moment. This is the declarative statement. This is the definition of the character. What does the character want? What does The Tribal Chief need? What does The Head of the Table seek? Acknowledgment. It's emotional." [H/T Fightful]

Roman Reigns will look to get a final answer from Jey Uso on the upcoming episode of SmackDown after his brother Jimmy was ousted from The Bloodline for betraying Reigns. It remains to be seen how the saga will pan out.

