“5:15 fella” - Former WWE Champion reflects on moment he defeated Roman Reigns

A former WWE Champion reflected on cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns in 2015.

Sheamus has had a Hall of Fame career, and one of his biggest moments happened at WWE Survivor Series 2015. Roman Reigns had just defeated former superstar Dean Ambrose to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but didn't get too long to celebrate.

The Celtic Warrior cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Reigns to become the new champion. WWE uploaded a new video ahead of Money in the Bank 2023 on July 1st featuring former ladder match winners reflecting on the time they cashed in.

"5:15 fella. That is the amount of time it took for me to kick Roman Reigns' head off when he won his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship," said Sheamus. [From 01:46 - 01:54]

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE, What’s it like carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase through an airport? What did WWE Superstars keep in it? @mikethemiz and more answer as they reunite with the #MITB briefcase that catapulted them to the top of WWE. What’s it like carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase through an airport? What did WWE Superstars keep in it? @WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE, @mikethemiz and more answer as they reunite with the #MITB briefcase that catapulted them to the top of WWE. https://t.co/yjcquYfyg4

Dutch Mantell believes popular WWE Superstar is still ready to face Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes it is only a matter of time before Cody Rhodes gets back in the title picture.

Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The American Nightmare appeared to have the match won, but interference from Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline changed everything. Solo hit Cody with a Samoan Spike, and Reigns was then able to put Rhodes away to retain the title.

Since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody has been involved in a rivalry with Brock Lesnar. He defeated Lesnar at Backlash, but Brock got his revenge at Night of Champions. The former AEW star is set to face Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day at Money in the Bank on July 1st.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the former WWE manager stated that Cody Rhodes will likely find his way back into the title picture again.

"Remember, not long ago; people said, 'Okay, Cody didn't win. What are we going to do now? Oh my god. It's the end.' But you just gotta wait, and I have said time and time again, have patience. Yeah, Cody didn't win. But if Cody hadn't won, where would we be now? Cody would be in the picture. He's doing other stuff, and he's still sitting in the waiting room, waiting to be called," said Dutch Mantell. [From 08:49 to 09:25]

You can check out the full video below:

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could be at their weakest point heading into Money in the Bank. The Tribal Chief will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to battle The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see what remains of the fiction following Money in the Bank.

Which team are you rooting for in The Bloodline Civil War? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes