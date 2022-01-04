5 biggest takeaways from Paul Heyman's epic promo on WWE Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW saw the reunion of everyone's favorite champion and advocate duo of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. WWE fans were ecstatic to see the two back together again.

Many liked seeing Heyman return to his more charismatic persona instead of the more reserved and quiet style he had while working as a member of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

During the duo's first appearance as a unit since WrestleMania 36, Paul Heyman delivered a masterful promo to kick off Monday night's RAW, discussing his renewed alliance with Lesnar and running down potential opponents for the WWE Champion's Royal Rumble title defense.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from one of Paul Heyman's best promos in recent WWE history.

#5) Paul Heyman admits he helped Brock Lesnar negotiate his WWE "Free Agent Status"

For months, Brock Lesnar trolled Roman Reigns about his relationship with Heyman; who at the time was the loyal "Wise Man" to the WWE Universal Champion. When Lesnar returned at SummerSlam, the seeds of doubt were planted, as The Beast tried to get into Reigns' mind and convince him that Heyman was working against him.

Reigns' suspicions would end up being somewhat accurate, which eventually led to him parting ways with him. Heyman's RAW promo suggested otherwise despite his previous claims that he was not protecting Brock Lesnar.

He subtly admitted that he negotiated Brock Lesnar's free agent contract and later "pulled some strings" (per Brock Lesnar) to get him into the WWE Championship match at Day 1. Paul Heyman's admission of working with Brock Lesnar suggests that he was always playing the long game.

Edited by Angana Roy