5-time champion could stop CM Punk from winning WWE World Championship after 11 years, predict fans

CM Punk has officially declared himself for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match to set the course for his world championship chase in WWE. However, he may be stopped by none other than Damian Priest.

Punk made a jaw-dropping return to the Triple-H run promotion last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins openly expressed his frustration with The Best in the World being back in the promotion, laying the groundwork for a blockbuster feud.

Many believe CM Punk will eventually challenge The Architect for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in a highly anticipated encounter. However, several in the WWE Universe believe the match could be hijacked by Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

X/Twitter account WrestlingWorldCC posed fans with an interesting question regarding the Money in the Bank contract. The one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Priest, won the briefcase seven months ago and has tried to cash in the contract a few times.

Priest, however, was stopped by one or more interferences from babyfaces and heels alike. The post demanded fans predict when The Archer of Infamy would cash in his MITB contract, and several noted it should be at WrestleMania 40.

Most fans in favor of a successful cash-in mentioned that the Judgment Day member should wait until CM Punk challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. They predicted Punk could dethrone The Architect, only to lose his title the same night.

Others noted that the five-time champion could also use his MITB cash-in to hijack Cody Rhodes' potential match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

A few also expressed disappointment with how Priest had been booked with the coveted briefcase, predicting an unsuccessful cash-in for the Judgment Day star.

Here's what fans had to say about Damian Priest's potential MITB cash-in:

If CM Punk challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, he will have a chance to win the gold 11 years after he lost the title.

CM Punk beats The Rock to become the top draw in WWE this year

The Rock made a surprise return on SmackDown earlier this year when he made a one-off appearance on the blue brand in September. The video featuring The People's Champ garnered 7.1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.

However, CM Punk's return to the promotion has proven to be a bigger deal for fans, as the video of his brief appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames has earned 7.2 million views. Although it has only been a month since the latter's comeback, he has already beaten The Rock in the race for the bigger social media draw this year.