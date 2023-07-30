5-time Women's Champion reveals truth about rumored wardrobe malfunction at WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina recently addressed rumors suggesting she had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Melina returned to WWE in January 2022 after 11 years of absence to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number two and was quickly eliminated by the number one entry Sasha Banks. Before getting into the ring, Melina seemed to take a long time taking her entrance gear off. Hence, many believed she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, the 44-year-old revealed what really happened.

"I'm here like thinking, 'okay, I get to do my entrance. Gooood!' Seriously. And everybody's thinking I had like a wardrobe malfunction and I was like, 'no.' I was taking my time because, I'm such a douche, I'm like the party doesn't start until I roll in, you know what I mean? So, this match does not start until I slide into the ring. So, I'm gonna take my time," she said. [From 22:45 to 23:07]

Did Melina get accidentally eliminated from the WWE Women's Royal Rumble?

The former WWE Women's Champion lasted less than a minute in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Many believed she slipped from the ring apron to the floor and got accidentally eliminated.

During the same interview with Ring The Belle, Melina refuted these speculations, disclosing that her quick elimination was planned.

"Okay, I don't wanna knock how people perceive wrestling but at the same time I'm like, I question you're a worker and you thought I slipped, I really need you to reevaluate how you see things. Because okay. So, I was protecting my knee always. I always do that. But when she threw me out I wanted to hit the apron first and then kinda fall out and go face first. But when I hit the mat, I was like, 'ugh' and I then I thought I made it look fake, like I threw myself out. And I was like, 'oh, man!' And I probably actually did but I didn't slip," she said.

