Melina denies slipping at WWE Royal Rumble; confesses to another botch

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina recently addressed whether she was accidentally eliminated from the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

Melina was released from WWE in 2011. Nearly 11 years later, she made a surprising one-off return at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number two and lasted less than a minute before getting eliminated by Sasha Banks. At the time, many believed her elimination was accidental and thought she slipped.

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Melina revealed the truth about these speculations, stating that she lasted in the match more than WWE wanted her to.

"Okay, I don't wanna knock how people perceive wrestling but at the same time I'm like, I question you're a worker and you thought I slipped, I really need you to reevaluate how you see things. Because okay. So, I was protecting my knee always. I always do that. But when she threw me out I wanted to hit the apron first and then kinda fall out and go face first," she said.

The former WWE Women's Champion added:

"But when I hit the mat, I was like, 'ugh' and I then I thought I made it look fake, like I threw myself out. And I was like, 'oh, man!' And I probably actually did but I didn't slip. So, having it look like I slipped actually good because it looks real in a sense. Because I thought I looked like I threw myself out. But that was what was supposed to happen. She was supposed to dump me out and that's it. So, I stayed in the ring longer than what they wanted me to." [From 24:25 to 25:14]

Check out the entire below:

Melina accused Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) of avoiding her; talked about a potential match. Check out the details here.

Will ex-WWE star Melina return to in-ring action?

Melina last competed inside the squared circle nearly a year ago when she participated in a Four-Way match against Mandy Leon, Gia Scott, and Leila Grey for the MCW Women's Title. However, she failed to capture the championship as Leon emerged victorious.

During a recent Q&A session, Melina addressed her wrestling future, disclosing that she is open to an in-ring return.

"I always told everybody that it depends on the story because one, yes, I wanna wait till I start getting in better shape until I feel right until I feel strong enough (...) So for my next match that I'll ever have, I want to be at my best, and I want to give them my best because, who knows, maybe it will be my last match. And if it ever is, then I want them to have my best and to thank them for giving me that moment in time," she said.

Melina fired shots at WWE following Trish Stratus' return. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Ring The Belle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.