5-time WWE champion confirms Paul Heyman is his new advocate

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman can instantly turn a superstar's career around in the Stamford-based promotion, and recently, new names did appear alongside the former Wiseman of The Bloodline.

After WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman was seen with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. Later, Bron Breakker appeared and attacked CM Punk and Roman Reigns as he confirmed his newfound alliance with the villainous duo. Later, Bronson Reed joined the fray when he returned to the promotion following an injury hiatus at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In an appearance on WWE's Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, The Deadman asked if Paul Heyman is now Bron Breakker's advocate. The veteran got real with the rising star and stated that if Heyman is Breakker's advocate on and off-screen, it would not only change the former two-time NXT, Intercontinental, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion's career, but the former Wiseman would fight for him.

Trending

"If this is a shoot, if Paul [Heyman] is your 'advocate', he's your advocate for real. And I mean, he will go to battle. He will go to battle for you. He will die on many hills that a lot of people won't die on," Undertaker said. (From 50:07 to 50:29)

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

The 27-year-old star subtly confirmed that Heyman is his advocate and praised the amount of work the veteran had already done for him.

"Yep. He's done a tremendous amount for me already," Breakker said. (From 50:12 to 50:23)

Paul Heyman might be getting a new name in WWE

For years, Paul Heyman was Brock Lesnar's advocate in the Stamford-based promotion where The Beast Incarnate broke records as one of the longest-reigning Universal Champions. Later, the veteran became The Wiseman to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on the blue brand.

Unfortunately, the run ended when he decided to turn on The Original Tribal Chief and aligned with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 Saturday. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, The Visionary referred to Paul Heyman as his 'Oracle' during a segment with the remaining members of the faction.

WWE seemingly confirmed this could be the 59-year-old legend's new moniker in the promotion as they recently filed a trademark for 'The Oracle.' It'll be interesting to see what's next for Heyman in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More