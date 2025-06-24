Paul Heyman gets new name on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman plays an important role in the current product as he walks beside Seth Rollins holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Recently, Heyman's new name came to light, and the company seemingly confirmed it after the show.

Paul Heyman showcased his true colors at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year when he sided with Seth Rollins over Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The WWE Hall of Famer became The Visionary's new advisor following the event, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined the fray in the coming weeks.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Rollins referred to Heyman as his "Oracle," which didn't seem significant at the time. However, WWE recently filed a trademark for the said name, and it could be a hint that the 59-year-old veteran has dropped the Wiseman moniker, and the new name would be The Oracle going forward.

Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Paul Heyman was recently challenged to a match on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has often put his body on the line for his clients, including Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, in the Stamford-based promotion. Over a decade ago, the Hall of Famer had his last match in the company when he teamed up with CM Punk in a handicap Hell in a Cell Match to take on Ryback in 2013.

The Wiseman has taken a few hits and has done some dangerous spots over the past few years during The Bloodline Saga, but hasn't had a proper match in a while. On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the 59-year-old veteran interrupted LA Knight.

While the WWE Hall of Famer was out on behalf of Seth Rollins and the faction, The Megastar wanted to fight and challenged Paul Heyman if no one from his group wanted to step up. Later, he turned his back on Heyman and invited him to take the first shot, but the former Wiseman left the ring.

After Heyman's exit, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed tried to get one up over the former United States Champion, only to get hit with a steel chair to close the segment. However, the villainous duo made a statement later during Reed and Knight's match, when The Colossal hit The Megastar with three Tsunamis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!