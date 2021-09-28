5 WWE Superstars who changed their ring names multiple times

Over the years, the WWE Universe has seen certain superstars change their ring names multiple times. This usually happens when they transform their gimmick, some rather successfully and others not so much.

When a superstar changes their gimmick and ring name, it is essential they create traction with the WWE Universe. This business works on engagement with fans. In this article, we look at 5 WWE Superstars who have changed their ring names multiple times.

Special Mention - Nikki A.S.H

Nikki debuted in WWE as Nikki Glencross in NXT on 17 August, 2016. She later changed her ring name to Nikki Cross, moving to SmackDown on 6 November 2018 to answer an open challenge from champion Becky Lynch. During this time, her tag team partnership with Alexa Bliss blossomed as they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two different occasions.

Nikki would then see a third change in her ring name and gimmick to become Nikki A.S.H. (Almost a SuperHero) wearing a blue and yellow attire with a superhero cape.

Nikki A.S.H. is currently one of the most successful WWE superstars on the women's roster. She won the Money in the Bank ladder match on 18 July, 2021. Nikki cashed in her contract the next night on RAW to become WWE RAW Women's Champion by beating Charlotte Flair.

She is currently one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions along with Rhea Ripley after they overcame former champions Natalya and Tamina last week on RAW.

#5 WWE Superstar Happy Corbin

Corbin debuted in WWE under his ring name Baron Corbin. His rise to the main roster from NXT happened at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 where he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by eliminating Kane.

Corbin continued with this ring name for a few years in WWE, until he won the King of the Ring tournament in 2019 by beating Chad Gable to become King Corbin.

Corbin would subsequently lose to Shinuske Nakamura in a Battle for the Crown match on the June 18 episode of SmackDown to give up his King title. The loss would see him go back to his earlier ring name Baron Corbin albeit protraying a poor man who had lost all his wealth.

His latest gimmick change happened on the August 27 episode of SmackDown. His ring name was modified to Happy Corbin as he turned his misfortunes around in Las Vegas. Happy Corbin also pioneered a new talk show on SmackDown called Happy Talk, which debuted on the last edition of SmackDown.

