5 WWE Superstars who could join Santos Escobar's newly-formed faction in NXT

Could we witness a former WWE Champion join Santos Escobar's faction on NXT?

Escobar's group currently consists of Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Santos Escobar with his new faction

This past Wednesday on WWE NXT, interim WWE Cruiserweight Champion, El Hijo del Fantasma shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel and revealed himself as the mastermind behind masked assailants who have been causing trouble on NXT for the past few months.

Fantasma also unmasked himself and revealed his new name, Santos Escobar. The newly crowned interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion also unveiled his brand new faction, which will include NXT Superstars Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

On the back off his historic win over Drake Maverick from last week's WWE NXT, Escobar was challenged to a rematch by the former, to which he agreed. However, their discussion was interrupted by Mendoza and Wilde, who had been kidnapped a few weeks back.

Just when it seemed like Escobar and Maverick were ready to take on the masked duo, Escobar pulled-off a major twist and turned his back on Maverick by assaulting him. With Escobar now in charge of NXT's newest faction, the reigning interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion looks set to take the black-and-yellow brand by storm.

With The Undisputed Era and Imperium having already established their place as two of the strongest factions in NXT, Escobar will be looking to compete with the big boys of the brand.

In order to do so, Escobar may seek to add more associates to his group, strengthening his faction in terms of numbers. With that in mind, here are 5 WWE Superstars who could join Santos Escobar's new faction in NXT.

#5 Arturo Ruas

Could there be a turn of fortune for Arturo Ruas in NXT?

Arturo Ruas was signed by WWE in 2015. However, he has barely done anything significant in NXT so far. Ruas is a jiu-jitsu practitioner and a former amateur wrestler, as well. Despite being signed almost 5 years ago, Ruas did not make his NXT debut until 2017. If Escobar plans on expanding his faction, then he could turn to the Brazilian and present him with an opportunity that he now certainly needs.

