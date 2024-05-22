50-year-old absent WWE star discloses in-ring return plans

There is always a possibility that WWE will pull off something unexpected at any point in time. In 2024 itself, several names popped up out of the blue, from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on RAW: Day 1 to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania XL and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at the Royal Rumble, among others.

Best known in WWE for his lengthy United States Championship reign in the aughts, Montel Vontavious Porter, aka MVP, now spends his time as a remarkable manager. Both he and his client Omos have largely been absent from television of late. Aside from the sports entertainment giant, he has also worked for TNA and NJPW.

Taking to Instagram, MVP disclosed that he will be traveling to Mexico next week for stem cell therapy. He then shared some surprising news. The veteran claimed that he has not retired from in-ring competition permanently just yet, assuring fans that they will see him step inside the squared circle soon after his upcoming therapy.

"I want to wrestle a bit more before I hang them up for good," wrote MVP.

Watch the veteran's latest update on Instagram below:

MVP was released after an eventful six-year run in the Stamford-based promotion between January 2005 to December 2010. A decade later, Paul Heyman, who was working as an executive director for RAW, agreed to bring him back after the former United States Champion expressed an interest in appearing at the Royal Rumble event in 2020.

He entered the Men's Royal Rumble and wrestled Brock Lesnar briefly before being thrown over the top rope. The veteran later admitted that he had agreed to work as a backstage producer and on-screen performer in a full-time capacity shortly afterward.

MVP's WWE career as a manager was inspired by the legendary Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Since 2020, MVP has managed two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander as part of the beloved Hurt Business faction. In the eyes of fans, and even The All Mighty, the group was disbanded prematurely despite having a lot of potential.

The veteran turned on Lashley to side with Omos in 2020 and has remained with The Nigerian Giant from that point on. During an interview on Superstar Crossover in February last year, MVP spoke about the inspiration for his persona as a manager for WWE Superstars:

"In my opinion, the greatest of all time, and the man who I try to pattern myself after and whom I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. As a matter of fact, in my diss track to [Bobby] Lashley I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do it because he was incredibly quick-witted, so sharp, had an incredible mind for the game."

The veteran's last WWE match to date took place in July 2022, when he and Omos wrestled The Street Profits on RAW.