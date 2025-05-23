51-year-old blasts WWE for changing WrestleMania location

A former WWE personality recently took the company to task for changing the location of WrestleMania 42. The Show of Shows was originally supposed to take place in New Orleans next year, but that is no longer the case.

The event will likely be held in Las Vegas again in 2026, and Jonathan Coachman took to X/Twitter recently to call out the company. The 51-year-old noted that the promotion was only concerned with money now and claimed that other major sports leagues would not change the location of a major event after announcing it.

"TKO does it again. Looking to collect every last dime they can get their hands now they will even back out of an announcement of their biggest event due to a bigger check being put on the table. Can you imagine the NFL announcing the Super Bowl and saying sorry San Diego we will give you the pro bowl and a Super Bowl to be named later? One head scratching move after another that comes back to $$$$ being at the heart of every single decision," he wrote.

WWE is currently on the road to Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Jonathan Coachman claims he has no interest in WWE Hall of Fame induction

Jonathan Coachman recently stated that he was not interested in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, The Coach claimed that the Hall of Fame was only a show and noted that there wasn't a building for fans to visit. The veteran added that he wouldn't accept the offer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"So, it’s almost like they’re still putting together a show in what should be just, you’ve earned it. Come out here. Congratulations. So, they’re even manipulating that, in my opinion. That’s why I don’t think I would ever accept it," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Triple H was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for fans next year at WrestleMania 42.

