5 Early predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2025

The qualifying matches for WWE Money in the Bank have already started. Several superstars have secured their spots in their respective Men's and Women's Ladder Matches so far.

With the June 7, 2025, premium live event just a couple of weeks away, here are five early predictions for the Los Angeles show:

#5. Roxanne Perez could become the new Ms. WWE Money in the Bank

Roxanne Perez qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match this past Monday on RAW. While an unexpected interference by Lyra Valkyria derailed The Man from the bout, Perez didn’t hesitate to capitalize on it and delivered a Pop Rox to Nattie for the win.

Shortly after this, The Prodigy was introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor as a potential new member. He noted that Roxanne Perez didn’t need to be an official part of the heel crew when Raquel Rodriguez got furious at The Prince for trying to add someone to the group behind Liv Morgan’s back. However, he said that the former NXT star would help the faction out occasionally, and if she proved herself to be useful, she could become a full-fledged member.

The Prodigy can easily achieve this by becoming the new Ms. Money in the Bank. The MITB contract would almost guarantee that she would win a world championship in the future, especially considering the fact that all women MITB winners have had successful cash-ins. Since Finn Balor wants to include Perez in the faction, he may help her win the Ladder Match at the PLE.

#4. Bron Breakker could win the men’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

Bron Breakker joined Seth Rollins' crew after losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Dog of WWE has been on a dominant run on Monday Night RAW and could now add a Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match win to his resume. Especially when he can’t become a number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship with Rollins by his side.

If WWE chooses to make the two-time Intercontinental Champion Mr. Money in the Bank, he may become the reason for The Visionary’s downfall in the future. Triple H could also make Breakker cash in when The Architect would be fighting for the World Heavyweight Championship and steal the belt by pinning Rollins, just like the former Shield member did at WrestleMania 31.

#3. John Cena and Cody Rhodes could fight each other in a special WWE tag team match

John Cena stripped Cody Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Leader of The Cenation earned his 17th World Championship with the help of rapping megastar Travis Scott. While The American Nightmare hasn’t been seen since ‘Mania, he has been advertised for this week’s episode of SmackDown.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion could demand to take on both John Cena and Travis Scott. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could then provide Cody Rhodes with a tag team partner or ask him to arrange a partner on his own. The creative team could use this opportunity to pair The American Nightmare with Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican rapper has previously engaged in wrestling matches in the company at WrestleMania 37, the 2022 Royal Rumble, and the 2023 Backlash. Always stepping in the ring as a babyface, the MONACO artist could give the WWE Universe another entertaining match alongside Rhodes and help him bring down John Cena and Travis Scott.

#2. Finn Balor could turn on Dominik Mysterio

While Finn Balor has always had animosity toward Dominik Mysterio, he also has a personal score to settle with The Latino Cheat. ''Dirty'' Dom pinned The Prince to become the new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, he came flying in with a Frog Splash on him from the top rope when Balor was pinning Bron Breakker after a successful Coup de Grace.

Finn Balor has been trying to assert his authority as a leader in The Judgment Day, but it hasn’t been working well for him. He doesn’t have any gold on his shoulders and has faced several losses in recent months. To propel himself to the top and to get revenge on ''Dirty'' Dom at the same time, The Prince could turn on Mysterio.

He has already introduced Roxanne Perez to the faction. Moreover, while Liv Morgan is currently on a hiatus, JD McDonagh has returned from his injury break. Thus, with three people on his side and Carlito being a neutral member, the former Demon King can cost Dom his title. Balor has already walked down this road in the past. At the 2024 SummerSlam, he betrayed Damian Priest and cost The Archer of Infamy the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.

#1. Becky Lynch could dethrone Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch turned heel on RAW after WrestleMania 41, attacking Lyra Valkyria after the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion got pinned by Liv Morgan. This handed the Women’s Tag Team Championship back to The Judgment Day after Lynch and Valkyria had taken the belts off Rodriguez and Morgan the previous day at ‘Mania.

The Man then faced the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion for the title at the 2025 Backlash. However, she ended up being outsmarted and pinned by her former protégé. As a result, she kept clobbering Valkyria even after losing the match. Returning the favor, Lyra cost Lynch the Triple Threat MITB Qualifier Match this past Monday.

The next step in this feud could see them face each other at Money in the Bank with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line once again. However, this time, The Man could end up dethroning Lyra Valkyria.

WWE is less likely to give Becky Lynch two consecutive PLE losses just after her return. It will be interesting to see what happens at Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025.

