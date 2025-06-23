51-year-old calls out WWE for not canceling Night of Champions

A former WWE employee called out the company today for not canceling Night of Champions 2025. The PLE is scheduled to take place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The conflict between Iran and Israel has led to several nations closing their airspace to protect themselves. Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman took to social media today to call out the company for not canceling Night of Champions for safety reasons.

"It’s absolutely crazy they haven’t pulled the plug now. It’s a wrestling show. What’s going on over there is literally life and death and in the surrounding countries," he wrote.

It has been reported that some WWE staff members who flew to Saudi Arabia early have been stuck in Qatar due to ongoing travel issues. Stars from the company are scheduled to travel later this week, as this Friday's episode of SmackDown will also take place in Saudi Arabia.

The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are scheduled to go down at Night of Champions. John Cena is also set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at the PLE this Saturday night.

Vince Russo believes a major WWE star must turn heel if he wins at Night of Champions

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that CM Punk would have to turn heel if he defeated John Cena at Night of Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that the crowd would heavily boo The Second City Saint if he defeated John Cena to become champion this weekend. The legend suggested that Punk would have to turn heel during the match for the crowd to respond appropriately.

"If Punk wins as a babyface, they may boo Punk out the building and I would not take that chance. I'm telling you bro, they need to turn Punk heel in that match and if they don't, you guys are going to know they didn't adjust to anything that happened on tonight's show," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if the company has to make any changes to its plans for Night of Champions in the days ahead.

