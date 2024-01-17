51-year-old Superstar reflects on his time as WWE champion

A WWE Superstar recently opened up about his time as a champion. The name in question is R-Truth, who recently talked about his time as the 24/7 Champion.

WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship in May 2019. The title could be defended anytime and anywhere in the presence of a referee. Titus O'Neil was the inaugural champion, whereas Nikki Cross was the last one, as she threw the title into a trash can backstage in November 2022. The title was subsequently retired after that.

On the Busted Open Radio, R-Truth spoke about the initial days of the championship. The former WWE United States Champion revealed that everybody thought the title looked ugly. However, he had a different perspective on it:

"They gave me a call. They called me and said ‘Hey, they want you to go to SmackDown.’ No, I was on SmackDown as a matter of fact, they want you to go to Raw and do a backstage promo. Didn’t tell me what it was. When I got to Raw. I saw Mick [Foley] pull that thing out of the bag like that right. And everybody said that thing was ugly. Everybody thought it was ugly. Nobody even liked it. It had a different look, we’re gonna say that. It just looked different,” said Truth. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Truth won the 24/7 Title on 54 different occasions. The veteran performer further talked about his involvement with the title. He stated that the championship allowed him to be funny in front of the camera:

"I like laughing I like being funny. And y’all give me an opportunity to make things funny. That was just my playground right that moment. All the things myself, the writers was coming up with was just like, we [were] just hitting home runs. There was no rules when it came to 24/7 title man. If it was rules, we broke them all and I think people were just loving that.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

R-Truth reportedly dethrones CM Punk as WWE's top merch seller

Truth has recently become an integral part of RAW. The 51-year-old superstar is currently involved in a highly entertaining storyline with The Judgment Day. The veteran performer has been trying his best to become a part of the heel faction, only to be denied by the original members.

The former 24/7 Champion recently dethroned CM Punk to become the top merch seller for the week. The Stamford-based company's recently released T-shirts featuring R-Truth and The Judgment Day are doing great numbers.

