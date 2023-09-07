54-year-old former WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to Mandy Rose after she posts a stunning photo

Mandy Rose is enjoying life outside the professional wrestling industry and focusing on different ventures.

Taking to social media, she recently posted a stunning new photo of herself, which caught the attention of Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust in WWE. During his time, Rhodes briefly teamed up with Rose.

Reacting to Rose's photo, Rhodes sent a two-word message, claiming that he missed the former NXT Women's Champion.

"Miss you," he wrote.

Rose responded with the same:

"miss u," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Rhodes and Rose's wholesome interaction:

Rhodes is currently working in AEW. After multiple stints with WWE, he eventually departed the company in 2019. He is a former three-time Intercontinental Champion and a multi-time tag team champion.

Mandy Rose was praised by her former NXT colleague Roxanne Perez

Mandy Rose's last WWE match was against Roxanne Perez, who defeated the Golden Goddess to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez revealed how sweet of a person Rose is off television. During her time in NXT, the 33-year-old was a heel and the leader of the Toxic Attraction faction.

Perez claimed that Rose is among the sweetest and most humble people she has encountered. She said:

"I had my first match with her. She was so sweet. She's like one of the sweetest, most humble people you'll ever meet, and yeah, she definitely inspired me in her own ways."

Rose left WWE in late 2022 after losing the NXT Women's Title to Perez. While in the company, she worked on the main roster, teaming up with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke. However, her best run in the company was after her return to the White & Gold brand.

