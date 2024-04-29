52-year-old WWE legend claims that Rhea Ripley sends him "weird text messages"

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, having been forced to vacate her Women's World Championship. A lot of her WWE peers seem to be checking in on her, with one of them being R-Truth.

The veteran recently spoke about his interactions with Ripley on text, claiming that she sends "weird text messages" to him. Truth also discussed his dynamic with the rest of his Judgment Day 'teammates.'

Speaking in an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count Media, R-Truth claimed that he's been trying to find out how Rhea Ripley is feeling following her injury without much success, with Mami constantly sending him memes. He also mentioned Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh:

"I've been trying to [ask Rhea Ripley how she's doing], man. But when I text, they be sending me back weird text messages. I don't get it, like it's all memes when I come back. No words, just memes. And, of course, me and Damian, we look at each other [and] we don't speak, so I need to find out how she's doing. And Dirty Dom is being Dirty Dom. And everytime I see JD [McDonagh], I have to tell him he's still not in the group. So, we still got that little issue going on. But right now, it's about Awesome Truth," said R-Truth.

As mentioned at the end, R-Truth is part of Awesome Truth, alongside The Miz. The two are the current World Tag Team Champions on RAW after they dethroned The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 40.

When is Rhea Ripley expected to return to WWE?

The exact injury suffered by Rhea Ripley is an AC joint sprain. Reports have indicated she will recover in around three months, which would deem her likely to return around SummerSlam time.

Whether or not she wrestles at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Mami will immediately go after the Women's World Champion. Whether it is Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan, Ripley will look to win her belt back. And maybe Dominik Mysterio, too, if Morgan gets her way.

