Since Nikki Cross dropped the WWE 24/7 Championship in a garbage can, fans have been wondering what's next for the division, but Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) might have a new direction for her and the title.

On the latest episode of RAW, Nikki Cross continued her alliance with Damage CTRL as she helped the group beat down former champions and Bianca Belair. She later defeated Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship.

However, it seemed like she relinquished the championship when she dropped it near the trash in a backstage segment.

Fans have been wondering what's next for the title after Nikki Cross seemingly ended the title and its continuation on the Red brand.

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze responded to Cross and hinted at making some major chances and coming back for the title. Here's what she had to say:

"Excuse me you dropped something… That didn’t go well, you can just hand it over since I am legally still 24/7 champion and I can turn the 24/7 into a woman’s Intercontinental championship. 🤷‍♀️"

Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks WWE @WWE Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/2kQb7Ur7jh Excuse me you dropped something… That didn’t go well, you can just hand it over since I am legally still 24/7 champion and I can turn the 24/7 into a woman’s Intercontinental championship. 🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/wwe/status/158… Excuse me you dropped something… That didn’t go well, you can just hand it over since I am legally still 24/7 champion and I can turn the 24/7 into a woman’s Intercontinental championship. 🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/wwe/status/158…

Blayze was last seen on the red brand in 2019, where she won the 24/7 Championship. Before she could infamously put the title in the garbage bin, Ted DiBiase Sr. bought the title from her.

Dana Brooke spoke about the Women's Intercontinental Championship before losing her title to Nikki Cross

Dana Brooke had a lacklustre run on the main roster after her association ended with Charlotte Flair and Titus Worldwide in her early years. Last year, she teamed up with Mandy Rose to work in the tag team division before Rose returned to the Black and Gold brand.

Brooke reinvented herself when she began working in the 24/7 division and worked through various storylines on the Red brand. However, her dream run ended with a new regime.

Speaking to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Brooke talked about transitioning the 24/7 title to the Women's Intercontinental Championship:

"You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head. I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC Title," Dana Brooke revealed. "I think it would be amazing. We're building a roster. We have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up."

It will be interesting to see if, after Nikki Cross' recent actions, WWE might be introducing a women's secondary title to the company.

Do you want to see a WWE Women's Intercontinental title? Sound off in the comment section.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes