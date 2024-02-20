58-year-old WWE legend reacts to real-life Bloodline member's picture

A WWE Hall of Famer recently reacted to being spotted with a real-life Bloodline member outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Samoan star Zilla Fatu has been a part of Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion. He is the son of the late Umaga and is also related to Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, making him a part of the Anoa'i wrestling family.

Following a few irreconcilable differences that had been sorted between Booker and Fatu, the latter star announced his return to ROW. It was the 27-year-old rising star who first posted a picture with Hall of Famer Booker T ahead of making great memories in the company.

Taking to X, the 58-year-old WWE legend also posted the same picture with the real-life Bloodline member, showcasing that their bond is now stronger than ever:

"One Team. One Dream. @Zillafatu @TheOfficialROW," Booker T wrote.

The Bloodline cost Cody Rhodes a major match on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes went into one-on-one action against Drew McIntyre. The contest between the two men was a result of The American Nightmare coming to the aid of Sami Zayn after The Scottish Warrior and Shinsuke Nakamura brutally assaulted him.

Ever since the 38-year-old returned to WWE, he has not lost a single match on free TV, except for Roman Reign at last year's Mania. In a shocking turn of events, The Tribal Chief sent Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to cause distraction and let McIntyre pick up a huge victory over Rhodes.

When the referee was busy with Jimmy, The Enforcer Samoan Spiked The American Nightmare from behind, the way he did at WrestleMania 39. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see how the storyline unfolds for The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40 since he recently joined The Bloodline.

What did you think of the WWE Hall of Famer's picture with Zilla Fatu? Sound off in the comments section below.