59-year-old Legend responds to reports of him potentially inducting Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame

With Rey Mysterio set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday night, wrestling legend and close friend of the luchador, Konnan has commented on rumors of him possibly inducting the masked star.

The two stars first met when Mysterio was just 11 years old, with Konnan having trained with Rey's Uncle. Their bond continued to grow over the years when they worked together in WCW.

Despite reports from the Los Angeles Times that Konnan will be inducting his friend, the man himself stated on the Keepin' it 100 podcast that he will not be doing it until something is announced.

"Until WWE announces it, I won't be doing one. So, they haven't announced it," said Konnan. H/T (Fightful)

The 59-year-old will undoubtedly have a keen interest in Rey's match at WrestleMania 39 this weekend as Mysterio is set to take on his son Dominik, who is also Konnan's godchild.

Former WWE manager praises the booking of Rey Mysterio's current storyline

This past Friday on SmackDown, the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion finally snapped and punched his son after Dominik spouted a vile speech towards his mother.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a. Zeb Colter) complimented Triple H and the rest of the creative crew for their booking of the Mysterio angle.

"I am going to congratulate Triple H and his team for doing a great job, especially in Rey Mysterio and Dominik because it's family oriented. I watched the crowd tonight. All those kids up there, they were cheering too. Like this guy, he needs to get his damn as* beat... They have done that whole thing good because a few times I have said, 'Hit him, please hit him. Do it.' They don't trigger it till they were ready to pull it and they did it at the right time." [42:55 - 43:35] H/T (Sportskeeda)

In a storyline that began at Clash At The Castle last September after Dom turned on his father, the two family members will now collide this weekend at WrestleMania 39.

