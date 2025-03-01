6'1" WWE star will emerge victorious in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, says veteran

Six superstars will battle tonight inside the Elimination Chamber for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently predicted the winner.

John Cena was the first to reserve his spot in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber, as the six-foot-one-inch star declared for the match at the post-Royal Rumble press conference. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins later qualified for the gimmick match after winning their respective qualifying matches on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. claimed John Cena would win tonight's match to challenge The American Nightmare at this year's Show of Shows.

"I mean, I don't think they can have it and not have Cena win it after he didn't win the Rumble and, you know, he's on his tour out," he said. [16:46-16:58]

WWE analyst also thinks John Cena will win the Men's Elimination Chamber

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts also predicted the outcome of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He claimed that John Cena winning would make the most sense.

The 41-year-old suggested the WWE Universe would witness a John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

"If you look at the landscape of where the Elimination Chamber is going right now, I still feel like, to me, today, as I record this, John Cena makes the most sense to win that Elimination Chamber match. I think you're looking at a Cody Rhodes [vs.] John Cena WrestleMania match," he said.

The American Nightmare has previously addressed potentially facing The Leader of The Cenation on his farewell tour. He stated that it would be "the honor of my life" to share the ring with the 47-year-old legend.

