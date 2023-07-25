6-time champion should have come out to help Seth Rollins, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company missed out on a major angle during Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's contract signing segment.

Seth and Finn were in the ring to sign the contract for their match at SummerSlam. Soon, The Judgment Day members surrounded the ring. Anticipating an attack, The Visionary flipped the table, and the brawl was on. The champ was overpowered by the numbers game, and even Sami Zayn running in with a steel chair could not save him.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Becky Lynch should have rushed to Seth Rollins' rescue when The Judgment Day was beating him down. He explained how everyone knew that Rollins and Lynch were married and The Man should have come out to help her husband seeing Rhea Ripley demolishing him in the ring.

"Okay, you've told the WWE Universe and everyone knows that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married. Meanwhile, Seth's wife is watching in the back while another woman is putting the boots to her husband? Like you guys can't even get that?" [From 12:00 - 12:24]

Becky Lynch had her hands full with Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

In a developing storyline, Becky Lynch has been trying to get a rematch with Trish Stratus.

This week, in order to earn the rematch, Becky faced off against Zoey Stark in a one-on-one encounter. The match had the dangerous stipulation that if The Man lost, she would have to tattoo the words "Thank you Trish" on her chest.

However, Lynch, who is a six-time Women's Champion, was unfazed by this stipulation and overcame the shenanigans from Trish Stratus at ringside to overcome her adversary with the Mandhandle Slam.

