6-time champion makes a huge non-WWE appearance, sends message ahead of SmackDown

A six-time WWE champion has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. That would be Bayley.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner was present at a recent National Basketball Association (NBA) game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Bayley also received a special introduction during the game.

The Role Model has now sent a message following the game. The 34-year-old star thanked the Milwaukee Bucks for hosting her and extended congratulations on their victory. Bayley also took the opportunity to promote the upcoming episode of SmackDown, which will be held at the same arena and is expected to be sold out.

"Thank you for hosting da Role Model, @NBA @Bucks! Way to get that win tonight. #Smackdown will be SOLD OUT in this very arena tomorrow night. Thank you Milwaukee!!" Bayley shared.

Fans will be anxiously waiting to see what The Role Model does on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

35-year-old WWE Superstar wants a match against Bayley at WrestleMania

Bayley faced Dakota Kai during last week's WWE SmackDown episode. However, the match ended in disqualification when Damage CTRL intervened, ambushing The Role Model to stop the bout.

In a recent interview, Dakota Kai shared that Bayley had been a part of her wrestling journey long before she even signed with WWE. The 35-year-old star emphasized the long history between them and expressed her desire to face The Role Model at WrestleMania.

"I know we just had a match on Friday, but Bayley has been part of my wrestling career, even before I was with the company, we've known each other for ten years. She's had a big part to play, obviously, with my time in the company and my coming back. I think there is a lot of history there and it would be really special for us to have that moment. It could be any capacity. If it was WrestleMania, that would be insane, but anything at all, that would be a really special fairytale story for us. Our paths are entwined, we're gonna have to do it at some point," Dakota Kai said.

Bayley is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen if The Role Model can defy the odds posed by Damage CTRL and capture the title.

