6-time WWE champion reacts to being "embarrassed" in front of The Rock and John Cena on SmackDown

The Rock and John Cena appeared on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. While the blu brand superstars had an opportunity to impress the two legends by putting on a great show, a certain 6-time WWE champion is unhappy at failing to do so.

The Rock’s appearance was the highlight of this week’s SmackDown, as The Great One came out after Pat McAfee’s return. He had a showdown with Austin Theory, and put him away with the People’s Elbow to entertain the fans.

Meanwhile, John Cena met The Rock backstage, and shared a light moment with him. Later in the night, he appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect, where he put down Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, with the aid of AJ Styles.

During the broadcast, Bayley competed in a match against former WWE Women’s Champion, Asuka. While The Role Model was in a comfortable position in the bout, Shotzi's appearance appeared to cost her the contest.

Following the match, Bayley and Dakota Kai went on a rant backstage. After their exclusive interview following SmackDown, The Role Model took to Twitter to talk about how she was embarrassed in front of The Rock and John Cena on SmackDown.

"I can’t believe I was embarrassed in front of @TheRock and @JohnCena" she reacted.

Bayley is currently one of the biggest names on the blue brand. She is helping build the women’s division of the brand, and keeping Damage CTRL together. Fans will be waiting patiently to see what the future holds for The Role Model.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion claimed that The Rock came back to WWE to watch her

The Great One’s return was one of the biggest news stories from this week’s SmackDown. Meanwhile, Bayley’s match against Asuka was arguably one of the top matches of the night.

Following The Rock’s appearance early in the show, The Role Model took to Twitter to claim that The Great One had returned to SmackDown just to watch her wrestle Asuka.

"Even @TheRock came to watch my layeth the Smacketh Down on Asuka!!!!!"

Excitement levels were at an all-time high following The People's Champion’s appearance on WWE SmackDown. He must have seen a few top stars perform, before leaving the arena to continue with his other commitments.

