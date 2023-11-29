6-time WWE champion seemingly hints at a feud with CM Punk

A former World Champion has seemingly dropped a hint to ignite a feud with CM Punk upon his tremendous WWE return.

The Best in the World walked out of the Stamford-based promotion in 2014, and nearly after ten years, he returned at this year's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. The Second City Saint appeared on this week's RAW and cut a promo.

He stated that once a "Wiseman" told him that to get everything he needed, Punk needed to leave and then come back. The 45-year-old star now regrets what he did in the past and has finally returned 'home' to the WWE Universe.

The Best in the World's return did not sit well with Seth Rollins, as he expressed his frustration during his promo on RAW. The Visionary's promo was cut short by Drew McIntyre as the six-time champion hit a brutal headbutt to Rollins after he mentioned he would defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso next week on RAW.

Many would suggest that Punk's first challenger in nearly ten years in WWE may be Seth Rollins; however, McIntyre has none of it. The Scottish Warrior recently shared a picture of his busted open forehead from Monday Night RAW, with the first line of CM Punk's official theme song - Cult of Personality:

"Look in my eyes, what do you see...," he wrote.

Check out the tweet here.

NXT star wants a shot at CM Punk following his RAW appearance

The Straight Edge Superstar is indeed a moneymaker, and everybody wants to share the ring with the 45-year-old star following his magnificent return.

Among others, NXT star Javier Bernal also welcomed Punk to World Wrestling Entertainment but issued him an apparent challenge.

Check out Bernal's tweet below:

While a one-on-one contest against The Best in the World seems a long shot since Javier Bernal is still in NXT, he certainly hopes to climb the mountaintop.

