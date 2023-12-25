6-time WWE champion to sign with IMPACT? Vince Russo shares his take (Exclusive) 

IMPACT's announcement about a blockbuster signing has the pro-wrestling fans excited. Could a former WWE champion be the unnamed acquisition? Vince Russo recently spoke about the possibility.

Scott D'Amore, IMPACT Wrestling president, had promoted the debut of a major name at Hard to Kill. This has led to much buzz around the company, since the signing is said to be one of the biggest ever in the brand's history. In an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Kazuchika Okada was suggested as the possible debutant.

Vince Russo did not agree with the suggestion. According to him, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) was a more likely choice.

"Okada? No. Maybe it's um... what's her name, Sasha. Is that possible?" [4:39 onwards]

While many believe that Mercedes may be headed back to WWE soon, it remains to be seen what she plans to do.

The former WWE writer was not pleased with IMPACT's announcement

While the announcement of a big signing has undoubtedly created a lot of buzz around IMPACT, Vince Russo believes that it was just setting up the company to fail in terms of delivery.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated:

"Why do they do this to themselves bro... All I know is I never did that. Why do you continue to set yourselves up for failure. Hulk Hogan and, like you said, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, all these people were with TNA, Sting. Come on bro, this is gonna be the biggest signing? Why do they do that?" [2:47 onwards]

Considering the impressive list of alumni IMPACT has, it is hard to see anyone stepping in to be heralded as one of the biggest signings of the company at this point. Only time will tell who that person will be.

