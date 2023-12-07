6-time WWE champion surprising favorite for 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

The 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is coming up in just under two months, and speculation is already high on who will earn their title shots on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match will feature 30 wrestlers competing to earn a shot at either the Women's World Championship, the Women's Championship, or perhaps the NXT Women's Championship. The Rumble usually brings surprise appearances and returns, and possibly a few debuts, among other happenings.

Sky Bet has released early betting odds for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble, and the surprising favorite is Bayley (10/11). The Damage CTRL leader has never won a Rumble Match, but she has competed in four: 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

The other expected superstars listed as near-favorites by Sky Bet are Jade Cargill (2/1), Becky Lynch (10/1), Raquel Rodriguez (10/1), Charlotte Flair (12/1), Liv Morgan (14/1), Bianca Belair (16/1), IYO SKY (16/1), and Rhea Ripley (16/1).

AJ Lee returning to WWE at Royal Rumble?

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, and since then, there has been obvious speculation and rumors about his wife possibly returning to the company.

The early Royal Rumble odds from Sky Bet list AJ Lee (16/1) as a potential winner, which would make her a major surprise entrant. She is listed right under Liv Morgan and right above Bianca Belair.

Lee left WWE in 2015. She has never competed in a Royal Rumble Match, as the first-ever Women's Rumble was held in 2018. The three-time Divas Champion has not wrestled since leaving the company, with her last match coming on the March 30th, 2015 RAW as she teamed with Paige and Naomi for a win over Natalya and The Bella Twins.

The only superstar confirmed for either of the top matches at the 2024 Royal Rumble is Cody Rhodes. The first participant for the Women's Rumble has not been announced.

What is your prediction for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match? Do you think AJ Lee should return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here