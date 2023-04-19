62-year-old veteran claims to have not seen WWE in over thirty years

WWE has a history of over half a century. Fans from the 80s have been avid watchers of the product regardless of the changes in the company. Whether it is a new regime or a new top superstar, the WWE Universe just loves wrestling. Recently, wrestling veteran The Mountie revealed that he hasn't seen the product in over thirty years.

In 1991, Jacques Rougeau was repackaged in the company alongside Jimmy Hart as his mouthpiece and became The Mountie. Rougeau later formed a new alliance with Carl Ouellet and formed The Quebecers. The duo were a popular act and received championship opportunities during their run with the company.

Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 62-year-old veteran revealed that he did not watch WWE or any other promotions dealing with wrestling after his fallout with Vince McMahon during WrestleMania 10 where The Quebecers were supposed to score a big victory. Check it out:

"Well, the big fallout was you know, first of all, people don't understand that in my days, you know, I was there for like 11 years in WWF, three characters. You know, when you're there and you're working 25 days a month, taking like 4-5 planes a week, traveling from country to country, and town to town. So you get in this frame of mind where it's hard." [From 7:40 to 8:50]

The Mountie went on to explain his big fight with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 10. The fig occurred after the boss went back on his word and asked the duo to put over Men on a Mission before the start of the event.

The Mountie reveals why he hasn't joined the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame is an exclusive place for veterans and legends of the industry who have given their blood, sweat, and tears to the company for years. Several notable legends have joined the list over the past two decades.

The Mountie is one of those names that hasn't been inducted into the Hall of Fame even after retiring from wrestling years ago. Speaking in the same interview, the 62-year-old veteran revealed why he hasn't been inducted. Check it out:

"Honestly, Steve, from the bottom of my heart, if it wasn't for that big fight we had and all that, The Rougeaus would've been in the Hall of Fame." [From 13:40 to 14:00]

The Mountie went on to explain that while his peers have already joined the illustrious club, a heated argument with Vince McMahon has kept him and his brother away from the Hall of Fame.

