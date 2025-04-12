66-year-old legend reveals he has never wrestled Triple H despite his 20-year career (Exclusive)

Triple H has certainly done it all and wrestled some of the greatest names ever to lace a pair of boots in professional wrestling. Another longtime veteran and legend revealed that he never crossed paths with The Game.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lex Luger was asked about his thoughts on getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with Triple H.

He was also asked about the fact that he has never wrestled Triple H. The 66-year-old legend said that while he has entered the ring with many of the greats, he hasn't shared the ring with The King of Kings:

"Oh yeah. I got to wrestle the best of the best. He [HHH] was an up-and-comer when I was in my prime. I don't think we were ever in the ring together at the same time." (1:37-1:55)

You can watch the full video below:

Lex Luger revealed the "selfish" reason why he wishes he faced Triple H.

Lex Luger continued to tell Bill Apter about why he would have loved to wrestle Triple H, in particular. He drew comparisons between The Game and his mentor Ric Flair, stating that they both had the ability to make others look good while having great matches simultaneously.

Luger told Apter in detail about the "selfish" reason why he would have had a great match with The Game:

"I think one of the good things that Triple H had was a knack that very few wrestlers have. Ric Flair is the one who put me on the map because he had that special talent of making other guys, not only himself, look good. The guy that was in the ring with him [Flair] was better than he [really] was. I kind of honestly...I had a good look, some talent, and [I was] somebody who fans took to, but I always needed a guy in the ring. Ricky Steamboat was one of the guys who taught me how to make other guys look really good in a match. I always appreciate Ricky Steamboat doing that for me. It gave me confidence as far as calling the match, but I always worked better with a guy who knew how to highlight me. Not to sound selfish, but Triple H is one of those special talents who could not only have great matches with other talent, but he had the ability that Ric had, to make other people look better than they normally looked. I would have loved to have worked with him because he would have made me look really good!" (2:03-3:16)

It's certainly refreshing to see legends being honest about their abilities. It should be noted that Luger's overall success in wrestling had to do with various factors outside of his pure wrestling ability.

While Luger may not be remembered as one of the finer in-ring technicians of his time, like Bret Hart, he still competed and defeated the best of the best.

